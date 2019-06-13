CALAIS, Maine — A toddler was severely burned after flammable liquid was poured on a campfire on Wednesday in Calais.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the boy was identified as 1-and-a-half-year-old Wyatt Chandler.

Wyatt is being treated for burns to 60% of his body at Mass General in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to fire investigators, Wyatt was sitting with his mother, Courtnie Chandler, near the campfire in their backyard of their home.

Courtnie, and Wyatt's father Joshua Barnard, were planning to cook hot dogs and s'mores.

To intensify the fire, Barnard poured flammable liquid from a plastic bottle onto the fire, which made the flame travel up the stream to the bottle and ignited it.

Barnard dropped the bottle and its contents which then spilled onto Wyatt, authorities said.

Wyatt was flown by LifeFlight to Bangor and then flown to Boston to be treated for his burns.

Fire marshals advise never to put flammable liquid onto open flame as the liquid or its vapors can explode.