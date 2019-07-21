NEW LONDON, N.H. — Three people were killed in a car crash that happened in New London, New Hampshire on Interstate 89, just north of Exit 12 around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

New Hampshire State Police say two were dead upon arrival to the scene, while the third died later at the New London Hospital due to injuries.

Police say the car may have swerved out of control in the left hand lane after another car merged in front of it, causing the car to rollover an undetermined amount of times in the median of the highway.

All three passengers were ejected from the car.

Interstate 89 was closed for four hours after the crash while the New Hampshire Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit (CAR) investigated the scene.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update the story as soon as more details are available.