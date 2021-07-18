Three cars involved in crash in Oxford

OXFORD, Maine — Three cars were involved in a crash on Main Street in Oxford on Sunday, July 18.
Oxford Police say they received a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. Officials with the department say their investigation shows two SUVs were traveling north on Main Sreet when one hit the other, pushing one car into the southbound lane and into on-coming traffic. That car was hit by a Cumberland Farms tractor-trailer, which was unloaded.
Fortunately, all injuries related to the crash were minor, according to police.
No charges are expected to be filed.
The Oxford Police department was assisted by the Norway Police Department and the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.