Reports of a possible shooter at schools in both Orono and Bangor sent several facilities into lockdown Wednesday morning.

Orono Police Chief Josh Ewing said students and staff all went to their rooms and locked doors, but when police arrived, there were no indications of a shooter.

Roads were closed and police checked the school.

School operations were also affected at both Bangor High School and James F. Doughty School, one of the district's two middle schools.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters in a release said authorities had "no reason to believe there was an ongoing or imminent threat at [the Bangor schools]" and that they'd continue to monitor the situation.

Sgt. Betters classified the threat as being "anonymous."

Simultaneously, Bangor Superintendent of Schools Betsy Webb said in a tweet that the lockdown at the Bangor schools had been lifted.

Webb reminded all of the "if you see something, say something" public awareness expression. "Safety is a top priority and individuals responsible will be held accountable," she said.

It wasn't immediately known if the threat to both schools shared origin, nor was a possible threat to a school or schools in Old Town independently confirmed.

Several agencies responded quickly to the apparent social media threat. Chief Ewing said the threat came at the worst time of the day.

"All the students were in the hall, the doors were open but the teachers and students reacted wonderfully," Ewing said.

Superintendent Webb initially tweeted the following:

All Bangor schools are currently in lockdown due to an alleged social media threat to the Doughty School and Bangor High. Students are safe in the schools. We are working with the Bangor Police who are on site at all schools. We will keep parents informed.