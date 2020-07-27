This Week Ahead ➔

Here's what to keep an eye on for the week of July 26

Here are some stories to keep an eye on this week.

Tuesday, July 28

Tuesday will be a big day for professional sports. Football players will get to work for the official start of training camp. Rosters for training camp are usually 90 players, but this year they'll be reduced to 80. Players will be tested for COVID-19 every day for the first two weeks, then they'll be tested every other day.

Hockey will also be back on Tuesday. 24 NHL teams will compete in exhibition games. The games will be split between two Canadian cities, Toronto and Edmonton. Then starting on Saturday, teams will move right into the playoffs to compete for the Stanley Cup.

Wednesday, July 29

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's podcast debuts on Spotify on Wednesday. It will focus on topics like relationships and how to have tough conversations. Some of the guests so far include her mother, Late Night Host Conan O'Brien and top White House Adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Thursday, July 30

The Maine Outdoor Film Festival starts on Thursday. Several films will make their world premiere. Screenings will be limited to 50 people each, and will happen in different locations around Portland, including Thompson's point and the Eastern Promenade.

Friday, July 31

The extra $600 weekly unemployment supplement from the federal government will expire on Friday. That benefit was part of the CARES Act. Millions of Americans will receive their final payment under that act this week.

Saturday, August 1

You'll need to wear a face mask to go into all Target stores starting on Saturday. Target says 80% of its stores already had face mask requirements. It will provide disposable masks to any customer that does not have one.