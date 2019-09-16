PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — According to a Facebook post from the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, a suspect in the Presque Isle shooting that left one man injured has been arrested.
The Sheriff's Office writes: "Jason Alexander was taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies this evening on outstanding warrants without incident. We appreciate the public assistance and tips in this matter."
RELATED: Gunman at large in northern Maine; Presque Isle communities on lockdown
RELATED: 1 arrested, another still at large in Presque Isle shooting
On September 9, Presque Isle Police say they received a call around 6 a.m. from a man who said he "had been shot and was dying."
Presque Isle Police and the fire ambulance responded to a home on Northern Rd., where the man was, and brought him to A.R. Gould Hospital.
The man suffered a gun shot wound to the leg.
Police spent much of the day searching for a shooter near the Presque Isle International Airport.
Local businesses, schools, and universities closed for the day.