PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — According to a Facebook post from the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, a suspect in the Presque Isle shooting that left one man injured has been arrested.

The Sheriff's Office writes: "Jason Alexander was taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies this evening on outstanding warrants without incident. We appreciate the public assistance and tips in this matter."

On September 9, Presque Isle Police say they received a call around 6 a.m. from a man who said he "had been shot and was dying."

Presque Isle Police and the fire ambulance responded to a home on Northern Rd., where the man was, and brought him to A.R. Gould Hospital.

The man suffered a gun shot wound to the leg.

Police spent much of the day searching for a shooter near the Presque Isle International Airport.

Local businesses, schools, and universities closed for the day.