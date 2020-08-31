The week ahead

Here are some stories to keep an eye on for the week of August 31 through September 6, 2020

As August comes to a close, here are some stories to keep on your radar this week.

Monday, August 31

Mark Cardilli Jr., the man charged in the killing of his sister's boyfriend is due to be sentenced on Monday. Cardilli was convicted of manslaughter back in December for shooting and killing Isahak Muse at the Cardilli Family home in Portland back in March of 2019. Cardilli told police that Muse was intruding his home, but an autopsy showed that Muse was shot in the back.

Tuesday, September 1

The House's special Coronavirus Investigative Committee will hold a hearing about the need for more economic reform on Tuesdsay. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to answer questions about the stimulus programs from earlier this year.

President Trump is planning to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday. The city has been the scene of protests and civil unrest for the past week after police shot Jacob Blake there. The governor of Wisconsin asked the president not to visit, saying it will lead to more divisiveness.

Wednesday, September 2

The final design of Mississippi's new flag will head to the governor and the state's legislature on Wednesday. Earlier this summer, the Mississippi Legislature voted to change the design of the flag because part of it included the same symbol used on the Confederate flag.

Saturday, September 5