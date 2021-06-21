The week ahead: June 21, 2021

The pizza tampering suspect in court, Chauvin's sentencing and kicking off Fourth of July celebrations. Here's a look at the week ahead.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week.

Monday, June 21

The United Way's "United Week of Action" begins Monday. The nine United Ways of Maine are partnering to give both groups and individuals opportunities to give back to their communities. You can register to volunteer here.

Thursday, June 24

The man charged with tampering with pizza dough at Hannaford is scheduled to be in court on Thursday. Nicholas Mitchell was arrested last October after police say he put razor blades inside pizza dough at several stores. Mitchell will likely plead guilty to a federal crime. The date for sentencing has not been scheduled yet.

Friday, June 26

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced on Friday. He was convicted of killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck. Prosecutors are asking for Chauvin to get a 30 year sentence. His defense team is looking for probation, plus the time Chauvin already served.

Saturday, June 27