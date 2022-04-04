The week ahead: April 4, 2022

Public meeting on this month's I-295 construction; concert to support the people of Ukraine; and Opening Day for the Sea Dogs. Here's a look at the week ahead.

MAINE, USA

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

On Wednesday, the Maine Department of Transportation will hold a virtual meeting to discuss a major construction project happening along Interstate 295 between Portland and Falmouth this month. The Maine DOT and its construction partners will be installing a new bridge overpass the weekend of April 22-25 as part of the “Veranda Plan." No one traveling north or south on the highway near Exit 8, or on Veranda Street below the overpass will be able to get through for a total of 64 hours. Planners set a closing time of 7 p.m. April 22 and a reopening time of 11 a.m. April 25. Members of the public are encouraged to attend Wednesday’s meeting to learn more about the project, and how it could affect travel plans. The DOT created a website with details, project renderings, and a link to pre-register for the meeting.

Also on Wednesday, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will meet to discuss the future of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. FDA leaders have said they will discuss updating current vaccines, as well as selecting specific virus strains for future vaccines to address current and emerging variants. The committee is also expected to discuss how to go about rolling out booster doses for various populations in the coming months. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health will also participate. The FDA intends to livestream the meeting on the agency’s YouTube channel.

Thursday, April 7, 2022

On Thursday, two Maine high schools are teaming up to hold a benefit concert to support the people of Ukraine. The Hampden Academy Wind Ensemble and the Nokomis High School Wind and Percussion Ensemble will perform “A Band Concert for Ukraine” at 7 p.m. at the Hampden Academy Performing Arts Center. All donations collected at the door will go to victims of the war in Ukraine.

Friday, April 8, 2022

One day after Opening Day in Major League Baseball, the Portland Sea Dogs will kick off their 2022 schedule this Friday. The Sea Dogs are scheduled to start a three-game weekend series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 6 p.m. at Hadlock Field. Following that series, the Sea Dogs will hit the road, before returning to Maine on April 19. To purchase tickets to upcoming games, head over to the Portland Sea Dogs website.