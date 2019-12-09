HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Jordan Smith has someone watching over him.

The Harlan, Kentucky native and Season 9 champion of NBC's 'The Voice' said he survived a scary-looking rollover crash on Tuesday, crawling out of the wreckage with just a scratch on his arm.

He wrote in a tweet Thursday that he'd won the car through 'The Voice'.

"Also, my trunk popped open and spread all my clothes, shoes, and Only Love CDs all over the interstate. Worst. Scavenger hunt. Ever."

The only thing that remained in place in the car: A Bible in the back window. Smith said he experienced what could only be described as divine protection.

Divine protection or not, Smith said people should still always wear their seat belts.

Take a look: