BANGOR, Maine — Saturday is the day canoe enthusiasts have been waiting for. It's also what some Mainers consider the unofficial start of spring.

The 53rd annual Kenduskeag Stream Race kicks off at 8 a.m.

The race is going to be shortened just a bit, ending at Gateway Park just before Downtown Bangor.

The reason for a different finish line? The tides could push water up so high that contestants wouldn't be able to pass under the bridges.

But Brunswick native, Carolyn Welch, tells us she is not concerned about the weather.

She says the weather is different each year, but she's participating in her 24th race because it marks the end of ski season and the beginning of paddling season.

"It's a party. This is not a wilderness experience because there's too many people. They got rid of the dogs and beer -- that was a good thing, but there's still a lot of swimmers, and that's part of the party, watching the swimmers," Welch said.

The swimmers she's referring to are those that end up falling out of their canoes. She says her goal is to always finish the race dry and upright.

