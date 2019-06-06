AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin principal who is accused of discriminating against immigrant families has resigned.

We first told you about Gabriela Soto back in April when parents accused her of being a bully and showing anti-immigration bias. She was removed from Andrews Elementary just days after the claims became public.

A member of the East Austin School Manifesto Coalition told KVUE that "children, parents and staff suffered daily from an onslaught of anti-immigrant bias, racial slurs, bullying, threats, intimidation and retaliation for over a year."

Soto notified administrators of her resignation before the end of this past school year.

RELATED:

Austin principal accused of discriminating against immigrants removed

'Anti-immigration bias, racial slurs, bullying': Austin ISD investigating principal

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Soto is leaving her position because of medical reasons and other career opportunities. She will reportedly not take another job in the district.

Soto has not served as a principal of the school since officials removed her in April. She had been the principal of the school since January of 2018.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Child dies after possible drowning at Buttercup Pool in Cedar Park

'I didn't think that it would be like this.' Austin boy raises $25,000 to support border wall

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station