GEORGETOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- NBC's Today show plans on visiting Maine next week, but the reason it is coming to a small, coastal town remains a mystery to some residents.

Georgetown, Maine, is the home of Reid State Park and sits on the Atlantic Coast. The town typically has 1,000 people living in it throughout the year, but the population triples during the summer. Georgetown has one Maine road in, Route 127, and there are only a few places to eat.

Today will be broadcasting at Sagadahoc Bay Campground from 7-9 a.m. on Tuesday.

© NEWS CENTER Maine