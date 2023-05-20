Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour sparks excitement among fans in Maine

Generations young and old are eagerly waiting to hear both her new tracks and beloved classics during her concerts at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

PORTLAND, Maine — Taylor Swift will grace the stage at Gillette Stadium again on Saturday and Sunday, to complete her three-day concert series, leaving behind a trail of unforgettable memories for her adoring fans.

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour has been an emotional rollercoaster for fans across the country, and the excitement is reaching its peak in Maine.

After a mesmerizing performance at Gillette Stadium Friday night, Taylor Swift is set to captivate fans in Maine for the rest of this weekend.

As they anticipate the concert, fans can be found singing along to Taylor's music in their cars, strumming guitars, and sharing their excitement with fellow enthusiasts.

For those lucky enough to secure tickets, the anticipation has been building.

Nicole Blake, a dedicated fan, expressed her enthusiasm even before attending the concert.

"It's already the best concert of my life, and I haven't even gone yet," she said

Blake and many others had to go to great lengths to secure their tickets, showcasing their dedication to the artist.

"I took two days off work to commit to trying to buy tickets," she explained.

Sarah Fikus, a mother and fan, shared her ticket-buying experience and highlighted the determination required to secure a spot at the concert.

"I was on a computer, my friend and my sister were on their computers, and finally, we got in. The tickets were 300 dollars each, but I said, 'just do it, let's just do it,'" she said.

Blake's wildest dreams are coming true as she prepares to attend the concert.

"I definitely think it's safe to say I am a Taylor Swift superfan," she declared.

Her excitement is noticeable, and she admitted, "I think this is what I am looking forward to more than anything I've ever been to."

For Fikus, attending the concert holds special meaning beyond her own enjoyment.

"When I was young, [Swift] came out with Tim McGraw, and when she was country, I liked her. But then I fell off the Taylor Swift bandwagon. But then I had my daughter," she explained.

Her daughter Natalie, who is 13 years old and having an exceptionally lucky year, is also a devoted fan.

"I've personally been a fan for a really, really long time since I was little," Natalie shared. "She just is like Taylor Swift; she can't do anything wrong. It's almost like we have this relationship with her, and she just speaks to you in a different way. She's the artist of my generation."

Natalie Thomsen echoed that statement: "It's like I've grown up with her music; it's always felt like the right time for her to be releasing those songs for me."

Taylor Swift will be performing one more time on Sunday before moving on to her next destination, leaving a trail of memorable experiences.