GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Target employees around Minnesota had confirmed Saturday that the retail giant was experiencing a nationwide malfunction of their cash register systems.

Complaints on social media rolled in around 1:00 p.m. of people waiting in long lines, pending the purchase of their products.

KARE

Target Corporate later announced they were aware of the malfunction, and were working to remedy the situation.

Around 4:14 p.m. on Saturday, Target spokeswoman, Katie Boylan, specified to KARE 11 that Target's registers are fully back online in all of their stores.

Her full remarks are provided here:

Target’s registers are fully back online and guests are able to purchase their merchandise again in all stores. The temporary outage earlier today was the result of an internal technology issue that lasted for approximately two hours. Our technology team worked quickly to identify and fix the issue, and we apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this caused for our guests. After an initial, but thorough review, we can confirm that this was not a data breach or a security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time. We appreciate all of our store team members who worked quickly to assist guests and thank everyone involved for their patience.