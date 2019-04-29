Maine is full of diverse communities with unique people, places, and issues that could impact not just that town, but others around them.

In this series, Lee Goldberg talks with the leaders of these towns to get to know who is leading these communities, what issues are most prominent, and how they are being addressed.

The first town on the list: Farmington. It's a quiet college town that is at the center of one of the state's most controversial issues: the Central Maine Power transmission line project.

Check back next week for a look at Bangor and some of the issues that town is facing.