PORTLAND, Maine — Jumping into Casco Bay may typically be a shock to the system, but during sweltering temperatures on Saturday, the water must have felt very refreshing.

Peaks to Portland is one of the oldest open water swims in the world, according to its website. Over the years, thousands swam the 2.4 miles from Peaks Island to Portland's East End Beach. Swimmers range in fitness and age levels.

All proceeds benefit children in the YMCA of Southern Maine's youth development programs.

The race was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on July 20. It takes about 40 minutes to make the journey across the bay and spectators are encouraged to cheer on the finishers at 9:00 a.m.