A suspicious package discovered Friday at Dixfield Town Hall turned out to be harmless.

Town Manager Dustin Starbuck says an employee arrived at the start of the workday around 8 a.m. and found the package by the front door.

It was corrugated cardboard box wrapped in plastic with no discernible labels, Starbuck said.

He credited his employee with doing the right thing by calling for emergency assistance in case the package was dangerous.

Route 2 was closed around the town hall while local firefighters checked the package. And they were soon joined by a Maine State Police bomb unit, which deployed its robot and determined that the package was safe.

Starbuck says it turned out to be a packet of magazines that was dropped off by a publisher.

The incident lasted for three hours after which the road was reopened and the town offices resumed normal operation.