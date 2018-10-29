ATLANTA — Federal state and city officials are investigating a suspicious package at a US Post Office at 400 Pryor Street SW in downtown Atlanta.

CNN officials released a statement that said the package was addressed to them and intercepted at an Atlanta post office. Atlanta Police said they got the call at around 9:38 AM and said the FBI is taking the lead.

According to the statement, there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center in downtown Atlanta. All mail for CNN's facilities has been screened off-site since Wednesday.

Another suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted. This time in Atlanta. All mail is being screened off site. Note from Jeff: pic.twitter.com/I6TXSkoluQ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 29, 2018

The FBI's Atlanta office said they are responding to the reports of the incident.

"The FBI Atlanta bomb squad is responding, along with our law enforcement partners to a suspicious package at 400 Pryor St. Atlanta. We were notified by the US Postal Inspection Service. No other details at this point," said the release from their office late Monday morning.

This comes within days when as many as 14 pipe bombs that were sent to individuals who had been critical of President Donald Trump in various parts of the nation.

One man was arrested in south Florida on Friday in connection with those mailed devices.

