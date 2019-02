HOOKSETT, New Hampshire — Police in New Hampshire are investigating two suspicious deaths.

Police say they went for a welfare check and found a dead man and woman at a home in Hooksett Monday, Feb. 4.

Autopsies will be performed on Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police say it does not appear that there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Headquarters at (603) 271-3636.