NATICK, Mass. — Police in Natick, Massachusetts are looking for the gunman who opened fire Tuesday morning inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel, according to NECN.

Mass. State Police responded to a call of an "active shooter" at the Natick hotel. They say the call came in around 3 a.m.

The hotel evacuated about 75 hotel guests.

Police say they believe the gunman fled the scene. They also say their preliminary investigation shows only one shot is believed to have been fired. There are no gunshot victims.

The investigation is ongoing.