The suspect in a mass shooting that claimed the lives of a nine people and injured 27 others in Dayton has been identified.

24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, OH is the alleged suspect, according to NBC News.

The shooting happened at 1:07 a.m. in the Oregon District, a historic neighborhood described as "a safe part of downtown" by Lt. Col. Matt Carper.

Officials have provided the following information on the shooter thus far.

The shooter was wearing body armor and had a rifle that used a high-capacity magazine carrying .223 caliber ammunition. The shooter was also carrying extra magazines.

He was taken down in less than one minute by nearby officers.

His motive has not yet been released, but officials plan to share more information at a 1 p.m. press conference.

The Ohio shooting comes less than one day after a man opened fire in a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

"I think the question has to be raised, why does Dayton have to be the 250th mass shooting in America?" Mayor Nan Whaley said at a 7 a.m. press conference.

