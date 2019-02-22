SACO, Maine — Nate Snow is using his wood carving skills for good.

Because of his last name, he says, he makes wooden snowmen. Lately he's been selling them to raise money to help other kids like him.

Snow was adopted and he wanted to help Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine.

Friday, he donated his earnings from selling the snowmen: $100.

"It's amazing to see someone as young as Nate to go out and be so creative and to actually give back," said Megan Sprague, the regional program manager for Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine.

The money will help support school related and summer camp programs through the Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine.