PORTLAND, Maine — Happy Easter! This week's Sunday Social infuses your holiday with a triple shot of cuteness. Jess Gagne picked a puppy post that is making millions laugh:

This puppy's reaction to having a new brother/sister is priceless. He can't contain how excited he is! 1.22 million people are just as happy about this post as the pup is about getting a new friend.

Let's keep the cuteness going with Cory's pick of the week:

This two-year-old Disney princess takes a tumble when trying to get close to one of her favorite characters, Stitch. To make her feel better, Stitch takes a fall of his own. They both hug it out seconds later in what turns into a very happy moment.

Last but not least, Clay has the cutest fitness craze you've ever seen:

This baby-led fitness class is a joke, but I've gotta say... a lot of those moves look pretty challenging! This little guy could just be the next Tony Horton or Billy Blanks.