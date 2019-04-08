PORTLAND, Maine — It's August 4th so it's probably a safe to say that Maine newscasts aren't going to mention snow. But meteorologists like Ryan Breton always know how to get the white stuff into a newscast, even in the middle of summer:

That tiny white dot is a patch of snow that can still be seen from the Mount Washington Observatory. It looks like it's on its last leg, but it won't be long until it's replenished. Ryan says it snows in the mountains as early as September.

Next, what adult birthday would be complete without a little razzing from your friends and coworkers about your age?

This video from Yahoo Sports features NFL players from teams across the league wishing Tom Brady a happy 42nd birthday. Some get in a few jabs, but it's all in good fun. Brady responded to the tweet by jokingly saying. "Everyone who was making jokes is on a list now!" That's definitely not a list you want to be on!

