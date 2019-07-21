PORTLAND, Maine — Need a break from all the sun and humidity? Sunday Social has you covered! Check out some viral posts that caught the Weekend Morning Team's attention.

Jess's favorite post has to do with America's favorite summer pastime:

"Coach Drake" is a 6-year-old assistant on the Kalamazoo Growlers, a college summer league team. A video of a mound visit was the first Coach Drake clip to go viral, and this is the second. He marches toward the umpire using his signature stomp, and eventually gets ejected from the game. But Coach Drake won't go quietly. He chucks a few bats, dumps out a bucket of balls and throws his hat down on home pate before exiting. Of course, this act is all in good fun. Growlers fans, and baseball fans all over the country, are getting a kick out of the young coach!

Clay's post is a follow up to his last Sunday Social clip:

It took a while, but the alligator on the loose in a Chicago lake has been safely captured! This four-foot menace was given the nickname "Chance the Snapper" -- hip-hop star Chance the Rapper is from Chicago, and the rhyme was too good to pass on. Mr. Snapper was sent to Florida to live out his life among his alligator brethren.

Ryan's post also has to do with a scary creature in the water:

Just when you think you're about to reel in a keeper, another predator swoops in and steals your catch! A shark jumped out of the water off the coast of Cape Cod and dined on a fish that was about to be pulled in. The shark's tail almost hit the child standing by the side of the boat watching the action. Doug Nelson of Franklin, MA happened to be rolling when it all went down. Talk about a close encounter!

Do you have a favorite social post? Share it with us on social media using the hashtag #WakeMEup!