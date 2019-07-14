PORTLAND, Maine — Jess Gagne is getting married on September 20, 2019. If you don't have any plans for that day, you can join in on an event that more than 800,000 people have signed up for:

A Facebook invite called "Storm Area 51, they can't stop all of us," has gone viral with more than 800,000 people saying they are attending and another 700,000 saying they are interested in attending. The invite says, "We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens." Area 51 is a military base and conspiracy theorists believe alien bodies might be housed there. Clay and Ryan will provide an update on how many people actually show up for this... Jess won't, she'll be a bit distracted :)

Next, something that could really ruin your day at the beach:

Officials say there is an alligator on the loose at a park in Chicago. They believe it was most likely put there by someone who owned the alligator and no longer wanted it as a pet. The alligator has been named "Alex" by those trying to catch it. So far, it's been floating around avoiding all traps that have been set to catch it. Officials say the gator is four feet long, and is probably more scared of the people in the lake than they are of him.

Lastly, will he or won't he?

Former Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski was chatting with Saints Quarterback Drew Brees on the red carpet at the ESPYs. In this video, Gronk can be heard saying, "I am coming back!" The debate on whether Rob Gronkowski will ever put on a Patriots uniform again rages on, and this is more fuel for the fire. We don't know if he'll return, but he hasn't left our hearts, or our social media timelines.

