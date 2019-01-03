We all know the saying dogs are man's best friend -- but as it turns out, there's scientific proof to this classic mantra.

A study by Michigan State University shows there are direct correlations between dogs and their owners' personalities. The study spanned two months and included over 1,600 dogs from 50 different breeds.

"The dog has the ability to pick up on our lifestyle and know if we're anxious, if we're happy, if we're sad," said Lauriston Crockett, a pet health and longevity expert. "These animals spend so much time with us, they actually pick up on our personality traits."

So what does all of this mean? We may not be perfect owners all the time, but just remember -- your fluffy friend is usually watching.

"All dogs are derived and have the DNA of wolf," said Crockett. "So you are actually are the pack leader in the home, and you're going to lead the situation -- from personality, to energy, to feeding, to having fun. So these animals will always follow your lead."