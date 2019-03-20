PORTLAND, Maine — Twenty-eight teams competed in the 2019 Maine State KidWind challenge at the Ocean Gateway Building Wednesday. Eighty students, ranging from middle school to high school ages, experimented with turbine designs and analyzed data in front of judges for a chance to compete in nationals.

NCM

Gus Goodwin is an Engineering, Design Teacher at King Middle School. He says this event is an opportunity for Maine students to learn about worldwide problems, such as climate change.

“They already know about climate change," said Goodwin. "They are already concerned about it. Here’s something they can do to become an engineer and here is one solution to that big problem."

Schools in York, Topsham, Winslow, Freeport, and Portland were represented. The top two teams from middle school and high school will be invited to nationals in Houston May 21-23.