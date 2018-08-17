ALLAGASH WILDERNESS WATERWAY (NEWSCENTER Maine) -- The Allagash Wilderness Waterway was established in 1966 and was designated Maine’s first Wild and Scenic River in 1970.

Administered by the State of Maine, it has not been without controversy.

The flow of water in the river is controlled by dams. This has led critics to say that it is not really a wild river.

The state owns only 500 feet on each side of the lakes and river although there are significant restrictions on what can happen within a mile of the waterway.

The result is a ribbon of remote backcountry that is generally heralded by outdoorsmen as one of the preeminent paddling destinations in America.

A new publication, Storied Lands and Waters analyzes the waterway, inventories its assets and establishes a plan for the future in which the Allagash will be managed for its maximum wilderness characteristics.

