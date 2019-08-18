HANCOCK, Maine — An 18-year-old Stonington teen was critically injured Saturday evening after the truck he was driving crashed on Route 182.

Police say Jared Murphy was driving a white 2002 Dodge Dakota headed east on Rt. 182 just after 7 p.m. when he attempted to pass a 2007 Subaru Forester driven by Julie Schaul, 52, of Chicago.

Murphy reportedly pulled back into the traveling lane in order to avoid a westbound vehicle, striking the Forester and sending it off the road into a driveway and a parked vehicle.

Following the collision, Murphy continued about five miles along Route 182 into the town of Franklin where he lost control of the truck and left the roadway, rolling several times before he was ejected from the truck, according to police.

He was taken by Capital Ambulance to Northern Lights Maine Coast Memorial Hospital to be treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

Schaul and her daughter were treated at the scene and released.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department and Franklin, Hancock and Sullivan fire departments assisted at the scene.

The crash is being reconstructed by the sheriff's department.

Alcohol and speed were believed to be factors, police say.

Murphy's condition was not immediately available Sunday afternoon.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.