BANGOR, Maine — Stephen King's 'Pet Sematery' comes to life on Thursday night, and his home town is celebrating the event.

The Bangor Mall Cinema made its own 'Pet Sematery' outside the theatre.

There will be three showings of the new movie in Bangor Thursday night.

The first one, an exclusive group of people who won their tickets from Stephen King's radio station.

Movie theatre employees say they enjoy being able to support a local.

"It's a lot of fun, we have a lot of fun when he has a movie that comes out. For example It, Pet Sematery, It Two will be coming out this summer so it's a lot of fun," Steven Look, theatre manager, said.