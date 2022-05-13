York fire claims oceanfront home

YORK, Maine — The Maine Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating after a large fire destroyed a historic waterfront home in York on Friday.
Crews battled the blaze on Freeman Street for several hours near the town's popular Short Sands Beach.
Flames broke out around 2 p.m. and eventually grew to a third-alarm fire, according to York Beach Assistant Fire Chief Paul Banville.
Crews from as far away as New Hampshire were called in for backup.
No firefighters or citizens were injured, Banville told NEWS CENTER Maine.
Crews are expected to be on the scene late into the night, putting out hotspots.
It is still unclear what started the blaze.