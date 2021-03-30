Waterville woman killed when wind blows pine tree onto SUV in Farmington

Rochelle Hager, 31, was killed when part of a pine tree blew onto the SUV she was driving Monday morning

FARMINGTON, Maine — A 31-year-old Waterville woman was killed Monday morning when gusting winds blew part of a pine tree onto her SUV as she drove in Farmington.

Rochelle Hager, formerly of Pennsylvania, was headed south on Knowlton Corner Road in her 2015 Nissan Rogue just before 10 a.m. when the wind sheared off a large piece of a pine tree and the branches fell onto the vehicle, Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles said in a release.

The largest branch landed on the driver's side roof. Hager died of injuries prior to the arrival of Farmington police and fire and NorthStar Ambulance.