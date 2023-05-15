Car crashes into Gray post office & occupied vehicle

The incident resulted in damages to the post office building and two involved vehicles, deputies said.

GRAY, Maine — A post office in Gray and two vehicles sustained damage after a crash Monday afternoon.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Gray first responders responded to the U.S. Post Office located at 10 Turnpike Acres Rd. around 2:26 p.m., according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

After an initial investigation, officials determined a 2020 Honda Accord driven by 90-year-old Marguerite Quimby of Gray reportedly failed to stop when approaching a handicapped parking spot. The vehicle then hit a structural pillar, a newspaper stand, and the post office, deputies said.

"The vehicle continued in motion along the building and sidewalk, exiting, then striking a legally parked and occupied vehicle," the release said.

No injuries were reported in the crash after evaluations by Gray emergency medical services.

The post office remained open for service during the incident and investigation.