Vacationland visitors react to pointed critique in New York Post

New York Post columnist Cindy Adams recently left a negative review of Maine, and some visitors to Vacationland disagree with her critique.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — A review of Maine written by long-time New York Post columnist Cindy Adams is trending all over social media, but not all Vacationland visitors agree with it.

In the article titled, "My Summer Vacation in Polite, Friendly, Inexpensive Maine," Adams wrote she was invited by some long-time friends. And she's quick to note how unimpressed she was with Vacationland

But her distaste for the Pine Tree State doesn't seem to be the popular opinion. NEWS CENTER Maine asked a few visitors to Old Orchard Beach what they think of Vacationland.

"I don't think she was being honest about what she sees. We're having a great time, and we have the rest of the week. We are going to enjoy it as long as the sun holds out," Don Tetrault of Saratoga, New York, said.

Karen Nelson of Inglewood, Florida added, "People are simple up here. My father grew up with that. That's how people dress up here, and if you don't like it, that's too bad."

Data from the Maine Office of Tourism showed 15.6 million visitors came to Maine, which generated a total economic impact of more than $14 billion in 2021 and supported more than 143,000 jobs.