US. Supreme Court suggests religious schools OK to get Maine tuition aid

The courts six conservative justices seemed unpersuaded by the state's arguments.

The Supreme Court appears ready to rule that religious schools can’t be excluded from a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education.

The court’s six conservative justices seemed largely unpersuaded, after nearly two hours in the courtroom, by Maine’s arguments that the state is willing to pay for the rough equivalent of a public education, but not religious inculcation.

The court’s three liberal justices signaled they were more aligned with the state’s arguments.