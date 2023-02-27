Unresponsive man pulled from pool at Bath YMCA

The incident took place on Sunday, officials say.

BATH, Maine — An unresponsive man was pulled from the pool at the Bath Area Family YMCA on Sunday, officials said.

A news release from the YMCA stated lifeguards moved to help the man around 9:30 a.m. He was pulled from the water, and lifeguards started CPR.

Emergency responders took over resuscitation when they arrived.

The release stated the man died while being taken to Mid Coast Hospital.

"Our entire Y family is deeply saddened by this situation. Our thoughts and prayers remain with this man, his family, and friends, as well as those who came to his aid," CEO Rob Gray wrote in the release.

Gray continued, "The Bath Area Family has taught thousands of people to swim and enjoy the water safely over the past fifty years. Making sure all children and adults are safe in the pool is a top priority. We are conducting an internal review to learn the facts about what happened in this incident."

The YMCA pool reopened on Monday.