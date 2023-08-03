Union members file civil complaint against state amid contract negotiations

The Mills Administration said they disagree with the union's claims and look forward to initiating contract negotiations soon.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Union members representing Maine state workers filed a civil complaint on Friday, claiming the state is not working to meet with negotiators in the middle to negotiate a new contract.

The prohibited practice complaint was filed by the Maine Service Employees Association which currently represents around 9,000 state workers.

Under the group, the union appointed 25 members to be on its bargaining team.

According to the complaint, the state believes the bargaining team must be reduced to only 12 members as the CBA language states only 12 members are eligible for paid leave time to attend negotiations.

Union members argued the language does not limit how many members are allowed on the team, just who is eligible to receive paid leave.

Due to this, the group claims the state would not agree to meet for an initial bargaining date until a resolution was found.

Union member Jason Hall said many members are frustrated and want to find an even compromise with the state.

"We have an administration that professes to be for workers, for the employees, and this behavior is very disappointing," Hall said. "You're not willing to engage with us, you're not willing to have us start the conversation. And we're just at the point of starting the conversation we haven't even had the opportunity to present any of our proposals."

They also claim the state failed to allow state workers not a part of the bargaining team to observe the negotiations over Zoom.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the state for a comment on the matter, to which the state said it believes the union has misstated the facts of the dispute and will address it directly at the Labor Relations Board.

Below is the full statement, issued by Sharon Huntley, director of communications with the Department of Administrative and Financial Services:

"We are deeply disappointed to hear this grave misstatement of facts and look forward to addressing it in our response before the Maine Labor Relations Board.

"Since the beginning of the Mills Administration, we have sought to ensure all State employees are respected and provided appropriate compensation and benefits. To that end, the Administration has successfully negotiated collective bargaining agreements that make significant progress in improving State employee salaries comparable with private sector counterparts. For example, these contracts, which cover more than 9,000 employees within the State’s Executive Branch for the 2021-2023 contract period:

Authorized a $2,000 payment to employees;

Raised pay by two percent by December 2021;

Raised pay by an additional four percent by July 2022;

Increased the minimum hourly pay to $15 per hour;

Doubled paid parental leave from two weeks to four weeks; and

Expanded the eligibility criteria for the childcare reimbursement programs

"This Mills Administration believes deeply in the value of public service and in promoting public sector work as a meaningful career. We hope we are able to initiate contract negotiations soon, consistent with the agreed upon language of the contract, so that we may continue to support State of Maine employees."