State

Traffic signals around Maine to be upgraded with new tech

PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens of traffic signals around Maine will be upgraded with a boost from the Federal Highway Administration.

The Maine Department of Transportation is set to receive about $3.5 million to replace 43 traffic signal controllers.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the chair of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, said the money is from the FHA’s Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment grant program.

Collins says Maine roads suffer from traffic detection systems that are outdated.

She says New Advanced Traffic Controller devices will be able to provide real-time traffic and signal data, and that will help eliminate delays. 

