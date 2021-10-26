Three injured in Searsport crash

The occupants of two vehicles, a California couple and a Rockport man, suffered injuries that police said were not life threatening.

Three people were injured Monday afternoon after two vehicles crashed on Route 1 in Searsport.

A gray 2015 Lexus driven by Ken Bailey, 74, of Yucca Valley, California, was headed north on Route 1 near Anglers Restaurant at about 4 p.m. when it was involved in a head-on crash with a 2010 maroon Toyota Highlander driven by 34-year-old Ivan Reynolds of Rockport, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Both drivers, as well as Bailey's passenger, 66-year-old Deborah Bailey also of Yucca Valley, California, were extricated from the vehicles.

All three were taken to Waldo General Hospital. Ken Bailey and Deborah Bailey were later transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, police said.

