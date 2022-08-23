Default judgement won by state in Castle Builders case

A total of 15 victims of the Stewarts appeared in the Knox County court on Tuesday for the start of the civil trial brought by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

ROCKLAND, Maine — The state won a default judgment on Tuesday against the defunct Castle Builders construction company and its principals, Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, after the couple left a Zoom call on what was supposed to be the first day of a civil trial, the Courier-Gazette reports.

A total of 15 victims of the Stewarts appeared in the Knox County court on Tuesday for the start of the civil trial brought by the Maine Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s Office alleged the Stewarts violated the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Law.

The civil lawsuit was filed in December 2019. The lawsuit originally alleged the defendants defrauded more than 100 homeowners throughout the state of more than $1 million for repair work that was either not done or was poorly completed.

