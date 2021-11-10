South Berwick man killed in Saturday crash

James Leary, 53, died after his car crashed into a tree off Route 236 in Berwick Saturday afternoon.

A South Berwick man was killed Saturday afternoon when his Lincoln sedan went off the road in Berwick and crashed into a tree.

James Leary, 53, was headed toward downtown Berwick on Route 236 just after 4 p.m. Saturday when his car left the roadway, went down an embankment, and struck a tree, Berwick police said in a release Monday.

Leary, the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash is being reconstructed by York police and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police say a witness reported a second vehicle, a dark car, driving side-by-side with the Lincoln at the top of a hill just prior to the crash.

Officers are searching for video of Route 236 between the Portland Street intersection in South Berwick and Berwick Road in Berwick.