The outage took place Wednesday evening, Versant Power announced.

FORT KENT, Maine — More than 11,000 customers are without power in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Frenchville, Saint Agatha, and surrounding areas, according to Versant Power.

An outage alert said an estimated 11,436 power meters were affected by the outage, most of them in Aroostook County.

"There's been a disruption in transmission of electricity across the border, the cause of which is unknown at this time," the outage alert stated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.