Police searching for missing Buckfield teenager

Hannah Thomas, 14, was reported missing on Saturday.

BUCKFIELD, Maine — Police are searching for a missing teenager after she was reported missing from a Buckfield home on Saturday.

Hannah Thomas, 14, has been missing since Friday and was reported missing by her mother from their residence on Darnit Road the following day, according to a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are unsure of what clothing Thomas may be wearing at this time, as she reportedly changed clothes before leaving.

Thomas is not known to be carrying a phone, deputies said.

Her parents reported a suspicious Toyota Solara vehicle in the area of their home several days before Thomas was reported missing.

Deputies said Thomas is considered an at-risk teenager.

Thomas is known to frequently run away and has been previously found in the Lewiston-Auburn area by friends and family.