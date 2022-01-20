Police respond to incident in Brooksville

The incident could mean school for students at the nearby Brooksville Elementary School will be called off Friday out of caution.

BROOKSVILLE, Maine — A Maine State Police tactical team and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene of an incident in Brooksville, according to Shannon Moss, a spokeswoman with the Maine Department of Public Safety.

School officials described the incident as a "person in crisis" and sent the school into lockdown today.

On the school's Facebook page officials wrote if the situation continues and classes are canceled, they will alert parents using their emergency notification system.