The incident took place on Friday afternoon, police say.

YORK, Maine — An individual drowned on Friday afternoon at York Harbor Beach, police said.

The York Police Department stated in a release that the drowning call came in at 3:55 p.m. Multiple crews responded to the beach.

Police said a rescue boat was able to bring the victim to shore on Western Point Road while fighting high surf.

Despite resuscitation attempts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Authorities did not release the victim's name.