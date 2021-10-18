Online burn permits free thanks to new law

Permits are available through the Maine Forest Service website

AUGUSTA, Maine — Online burn permits in the state are now free of charge thanks to a new law that took effect Sunday.

Permits valid for 24 hours can be obtained through the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry's Maine Forest Service.

Permits are for brush piles, wood debris, and agricultural burns only.

Online burn permits are valid for Class 1 or 2 days, and the person requesting the permit must verify the class day after 9 a.m. on the day they intend to burn, according to the Maine Forest Service.

Handwritten burn permits are still available through local fire departments and town offices.