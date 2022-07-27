One dead in overnight crash in Southport

The name of the victim was not released pending further investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

SOUTHPORT, Maine — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Southport early Wednesday morning.

Emergency personnel were called just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to Cross Road for a report of a vehicle that had hit a tree and was burning, Lt. Michael Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Southport firefighters extinguished the fire.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, Murphy said.

The driver's name was not immediately released, pending an investigation.

Murphy said speed may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is being reconstructed by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office.