NOAA proposes additional measures to reduce dangers to right whales

PORTLAND, Maine — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is proposing measures as part of a plan to reduce the number of entanglements of endangered right whales.
NOAA released its plan Wednesday after telling the state of Maine earlier this year that its proposal didn’t go far enough to protect the whales.
The goal is to reduce the risk to whales by 60 percent.
North Atlantic right whales number only about 360 and are in the midst of a worrisome decline in population.
The measures consist of a reduction in trap lines and state-specific markings for fishing gear.