NOAA proposes additional measures to reduce dangers to right whales

The new plan was released Wednesday after NOAA said a plan proposed by the state of Maine did not provide enough protection for the whales.

PORTLAND, Maine — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is proposing measures as part of a plan to reduce the number of entanglements of endangered right whales.

NOAA released its plan Wednesday after telling the state of Maine earlier this year that its proposal didn’t go far enough to protect the whales.

The goal is to reduce the risk to whales by 60 percent.

North Atlantic right whales number only about 360 and are in the midst of a worrisome decline in population.

We have a new right whale! Known mom “Nauset’’ & her new calf were sighted off Sapelo Island, GA yesterday. Nauset is 27-years-old and this is her 4th documented calf.



Photo credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, NOAA permit #20556-01 pic.twitter.com/sF3w71dTew — NOAA Fish Southeast (@NOAAFish_SERO) December 29, 2020